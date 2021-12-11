Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 72,457 Shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) by 97.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,457 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.43% of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
NYSE EPWR opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $10.35.
Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.