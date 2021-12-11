Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 72,457 Shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) by 97.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,457 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.43% of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSE EPWR opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Company Profile

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

