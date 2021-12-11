Bank of America Corp DE Acquires New Position in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:RKTA)

Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:RKTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 150,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.45% of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,844,000. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RKTA stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77.

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

