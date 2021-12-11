Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.81% of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 61.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 339,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after buying an additional 128,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 20,997 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 14,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,009,000.

NYSEARCA:FSMD opened at $34.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.37. Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $28.02 and a 12 month high of $36.89.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.