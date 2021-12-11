Bank of America Corp DE Buys 1,490 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.12% of Johnson Outdoors worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JOUT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,858,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 48.5% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 25,818 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 241.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 30.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 17,204 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 100.0% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JOUT opened at $102.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.90 and its 200-day moving average is $113.36. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $154.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.25%.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

