Bank of America Corp DE Buys 306,956 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ) by 452.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306,956 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 4.31% of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF by 67.0% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 420,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 168,493 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF by 5,116.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 37,398 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF by 240.9% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXJ opened at $3.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average is $3.54. Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $4.39.

