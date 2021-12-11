Bank of America Corp DE Buys 49,068 Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,068 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.07% of Velodyne Lidar worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 454.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,327 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 54.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,349,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,846 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the second quarter valued at $2,208,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the second quarter valued at $8,009,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the second quarter valued at $272,000. 15.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

In other news, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,730 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $61,882.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 28,133 shares of company stock valued at $168,041 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $5.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $30.81.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 462.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

