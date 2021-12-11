Bank of America Corp DE Buys New Stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB)

Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.38% of Northern Star Investment Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $996,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 822.9% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 228,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 204,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 309,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 157,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSTB opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $11.62.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

