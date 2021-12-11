Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 221,276 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.24% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,194,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,459 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,344,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,041,000 after purchasing an additional 718,149 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,059,000 after purchasing an additional 73,320 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,647,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,927,000 after purchasing an additional 244,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,510,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,003 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $1.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.92.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

SPPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

