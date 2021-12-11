Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Position in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,476 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 41.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 1,236.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina in the second quarter valued at $237,000. 0.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PTR opened at $45.64 on Friday. PetroChina Company Limited has a twelve month low of $29.90 and a twelve month high of $54.50. The company has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.67 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PetroChina Company Limited will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. HSBC lowered shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of PetroChina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

