Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,688 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icahn Carl C grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 237,645,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,068,140,000 after acquiring an additional 15,896,308 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,258,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 28,640 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 22,170 shares during the period. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 72,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ IEP opened at $50.10 on Friday. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $69.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.14) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.97%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,444.44%.

In other Icahn Enterprises news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.