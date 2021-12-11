Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 50,798 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 40.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 13,724 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 6.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 12.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 270.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 140,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 102,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 16.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FRA opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.35. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $13.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

