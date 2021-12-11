Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 48,735 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.14% of Caleres worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth $1,384,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Caleres by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 10,734 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Caleres by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 27,071 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Caleres by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 453,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,386,000 after buying an additional 33,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Caleres by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,367,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,911,000 after buying an additional 309,200 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAL stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average is $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $890.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 2.54. Caleres, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $29.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.68 million. Caleres had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $495,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 18,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $506,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,024 shares of company stock worth $2,190,198. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

