Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.51 Million Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,771 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Buckle worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Buckle during the second quarter worth about $780,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Buckle by 4.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Buckle by 25.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 18,069 shares during the period. North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Buckle during the second quarter worth about $2,074,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Buckle by 608.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 55,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Buckle alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $662,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKE stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.00. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.37 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.75.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. Buckle had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 51.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.56%.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.