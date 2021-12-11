Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,511 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 1,028.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CNYA opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average is $43.22. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $35.58.

