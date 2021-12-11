Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,982 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.17% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WASH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 31.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 28,273 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 21.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,681,000 after acquiring an additional 22,576 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 33.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WASH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $54.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.17. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.43 and a 52-week high of $58.73.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 13.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.26%.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $276,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $421,578.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

