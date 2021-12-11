Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 53.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,976 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.13% of S&T Bancorp worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STBA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in S&T Bancorp during the first quarter worth $115,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in S&T Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in S&T Bancorp during the second quarter worth $201,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in S&T Bancorp during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in S&T Bancorp by 17.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.72. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $35.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $84.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.11.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

