Bank of America Corp DE Invests $1.44 Million in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC)

Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 149,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.35% of Jack Creek Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the second quarter worth $207,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the second quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 87.0% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Creek Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JCIC opened at $9.77 on Friday. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Creek Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Creek Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.