Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,774 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.11% of Astec Industries worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Sidoti raised Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $68.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.26. Astec Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.29 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.33.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.95%.

In other Astec Industries news, insider Matthew T. Sr Litchfield, Sr. sold 1,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $76,869.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

