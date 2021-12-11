Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,929 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.14% of Nkarta worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKTX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 4,082.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 1st quarter valued at $427,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 76,683 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 30,098 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the 2nd quarter worth $369,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nkarta alerts:

In related news, VP Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $64,749.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $231,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKTX stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. Nkarta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $79.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.79.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.06). Research analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NKTX shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nkarta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.