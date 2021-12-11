Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 6,373 Shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUMV. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 97,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 13,091 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 16,004 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,580.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 144.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 59,037 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $29.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.31.

