Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,413 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 98,088 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.09% of Hudbay Minerals worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,827,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,470,000 after buying an additional 55,306 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,813,089 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after buying an additional 88,201 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after buying an additional 186,168 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 593.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 667,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 571,300 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $3,797,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.24. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $358.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.84 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Indl Alliance S reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.91.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

