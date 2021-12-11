Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,155 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Oilfield Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.62.

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.17. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $653.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 9,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $109,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 31,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $314,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,126,168 shares of company stock valued at $117,427,149. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

