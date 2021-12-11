Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,513 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 106,336 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.25% of SunCoke Energy worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 40.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the second quarter worth $91,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the second quarter worth $108,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the second quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

SXC stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $531.72 million, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.25. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.00 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SXC. TheStreet raised SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

