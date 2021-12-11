Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,034 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.18% of HomeStreet worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 321.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $49.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.84. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $53.83.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $81.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.98 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 18.94%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HMST shares. Wedbush raised HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

