Bank of America Corp DE Sells 120,759 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 56.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,759 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.07% of Community Health Systems worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 289,962 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 347,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 215,770 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 92,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYH opened at $12.72 on Friday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $17.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.74.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CYH. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.45.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

