Bank of America Corp DE Sells 133,318 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,318 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.89% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 47.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 62.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $56.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.17 and a 200-day moving average of $54.58. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $61.51.

