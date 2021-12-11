Bank of America Corp DE Sells 46,486 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,486 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.18% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

ARR opened at $10.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.89. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $12.56.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 144.33% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 28,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $310,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James R. Mountain sold 33,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $364,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jonestrading downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

