Bank of America Corp DE Sells 50,320 Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,320 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.16% of Zogenix worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the second quarter valued at about $4,472,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Zogenix by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zogenix by 17.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zogenix by 65.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 93,487 shares during the period. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zogenix by 40.2% in the second quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,970,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,046,000 after acquiring an additional 565,000 shares during the period.

In other Zogenix news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $62,174.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $723.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.18. Zogenix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.62.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 381.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 690.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZGNX shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Zogenix from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

