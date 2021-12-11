Bank of America Corp DE Takes $1.44 Million Position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

BAMR stock opened at $59.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.23. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

