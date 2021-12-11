Bank of America Corp DE Takes $1.55 Million Position in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.97% of Slam as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slam in the second quarter worth about $71,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slam in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slam in the second quarter worth about $130,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slam in the second quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Slam in the second quarter worth about $194,000.

NASDAQ:SLAM opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74. Slam Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

