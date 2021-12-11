Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) by 72.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,479 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.51% of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CLIX stock opened at $57.52 on Friday. ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF has a 12 month low of $57.15 and a 12 month high of $104.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.18.

