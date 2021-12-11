Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.29.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

B opened at $46.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.48. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $39.84 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

In related news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $1,107,381.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 75.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 25,107 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the third quarter worth $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the third quarter worth $815,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 22.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the third quarter worth $2,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

