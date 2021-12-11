Basic Attention Token Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and $249.06 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00002315 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00040129 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a coin. It launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,492,976,103 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

