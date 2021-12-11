BASIC Trading 1.1% Lower This Week (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One BASIC coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BASIC has a market capitalization of $51.21 million and approximately $492,299.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BASIC has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BASIC alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00040430 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007022 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 6,490,920,166 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.