Bata (BTA) Trading 138.6% Higher Over Last Week

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 92.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Bata has a market cap of $125,111.58 and $7.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bata coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bata has traded up 138.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bata

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official website is bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Bata Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

