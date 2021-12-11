Baxter Bros Inc. Has $10.24 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Baxter Bros Inc. lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 1.6% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,419,116,000 after acquiring an additional 186,344 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,719 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,224,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,055,830,000 after purchasing an additional 312,507 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,602 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,522,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,583,000 after acquiring an additional 445,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.15.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $121.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $76.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,881 shares of company stock worth $15,812,388. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

