Baxter Bros Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for approximately 2.0% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $12,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Express by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,868 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,931,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in American Express by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,793,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,122,567,000 after purchasing an additional 938,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,997,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $167.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $129.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.78.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

