Baxter Bros Inc. Invests $1.03 Million in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,224 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 56.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDT opened at $112.43 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $105.02 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.79 and a 200-day moving average of $124.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.91.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

