Baxter Bros Inc. Invests $15.50 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,501,000. Alphabet makes up about 2.5% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,072,840,000 after acquiring an additional 118,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,317,675,000 after buying an additional 119,059 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,737,726,000 after purchasing an additional 33,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,649,310,000 after purchasing an additional 56,899 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,960.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,694.00 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,877.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2,716.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

