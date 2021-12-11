Baxter Bros Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,518 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.9% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $329.75 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $917.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.12.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on Facebook in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total transaction of $94,322.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,500,188 shares of company stock worth $511,637,776 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

