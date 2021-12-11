Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 2,199 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Baxter Bros Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 7,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 35,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $4,041,964.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist raised their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

NYSE:CVX opened at $118.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.06 and its 200 day moving average is $105.68. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $83.53 and a 12 month high of $119.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.