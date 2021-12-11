BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 438,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,989 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $21,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,849,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,066,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,795,000 after acquiring an additional 360,818 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,978,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,205,000 after acquiring an additional 334,072 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,171,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,587,000 after acquiring an additional 521,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,590,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,206,000 after acquiring an additional 419,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins increased their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.41.

NYSE BCE opened at $51.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $53.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.7047 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.95%.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.