Beacon Price Down 7.5% Over Last Week (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $603,080.72 and approximately $24,161.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00047399 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000124 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

