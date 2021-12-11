Beam (BEAM) Price Reaches $0.69

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One Beam coin can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001398 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Beam has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Beam has a total market cap of $71.07 million and approximately $8.25 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00018275 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 103,228,040 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

