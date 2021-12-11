Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

BZLYF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group downgraded Beazley from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of BZLYF opened at $5.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14. Beazley has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $5.75.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

