bebe stores (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.16

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.16 and traded as high as $8.55. bebe stores shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 423 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.16.

Get bebe stores alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

bebe stores, inc. engages in the provision of chic and contemporary fashion merchandise. It offers its products under bebe brand. The company was founded by Manny Mashouf in June 1976 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for bebe stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bebe stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.