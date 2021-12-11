Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Reaches One Day Volume of $5,267.00

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 11th. During the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.44 or 0.00002935 BTC on exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and $5,267.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00040194 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007229 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol (MARK) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 2,993,508 coins and its circulating supply is 1,803,321 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

