BENQI (QI) Reaches One Day Volume of $16.94 Million

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One BENQI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000318 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BENQI has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. BENQI has a market capitalization of $51.23 million and $16.94 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00056293 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.02 or 0.08171316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00081321 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,278.48 or 0.99744284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00056183 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002774 BTC.

BENQI Coin Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

