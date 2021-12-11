Beyond Finance Trading Up 68.5% Over Last 7 Days (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Beyond Finance has traded 68.5% higher against the US dollar. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00056826 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,003.88 or 0.08237898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00081637 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00057282 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,564.24 or 0.99919874 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

