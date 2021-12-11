Bifrost (BFC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.92 Million (BFC)

Bifrost (BFC) (CURRENCY:BFC) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Bifrost (BFC) coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bifrost (BFC) has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bifrost (BFC) has a total market cap of $222.99 million and $1.92 million worth of Bifrost (BFC) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bifrost (BFC) Profile

Bifrost (BFC)’s total supply is 3,968,584,074 coins and its circulating supply is 1,055,335,154 coins. Bifrost (BFC)’s official Twitter account is @BIFROSTio

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that enables developers to use multiple blockchain protocols simultaneously and seamlessly. “

Bifrost (BFC) Coin Trading

